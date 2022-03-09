The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Purchased by Garrett Investment Advisors LLC

Garrett Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 9.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,465 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,023,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HD. Camden National Bank increased its position in shares of Home Depot by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 2,563 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $681,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in shares of Home Depot by 11.1% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 227,046 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $72,403,000 after acquiring an additional 22,633 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Home Depot by 1.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,505,713 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,669,058,000 after acquiring an additional 162,299 shares during the last quarter. Managed Asset Portfolios LLC increased its position in shares of Home Depot by 11.2% during the second quarter. Managed Asset Portfolios LLC now owns 11,391 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,632,000 after acquiring an additional 1,143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the second quarter valued at about $833,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.52% of the company’s stock.

HD traded up $1.08 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $317.82. The stock had a trading volume of 50,734 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,171,858. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $331.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.55, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $360.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $363.02. The Home Depot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $261.79 and a twelve month high of $420.61.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $35.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.85 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 2,082.76%. Home Depot’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.74 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a $1.90 dividend. This is a boost from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 42.53%.

Several research firms have recently commented on HD. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $470.00 to $430.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. OTR Global raised shares of Home Depot from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Home Depot from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $470.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $406.00 to $365.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $400.00 to $342.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $394.48.

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

