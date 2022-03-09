The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) SVP Sells $4,795,320.96 in Stock

The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) SVP Mark C. Tuffin sold 77,544 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.84, for a total transaction of $4,795,320.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of KR stock opened at $55.71 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $47.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.03. The Kroger Co. has a fifty-two week low of $34.21 and a fifty-two week high of $62.58.

Get Kroger alerts:

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.17. Kroger had a net margin of 1.20% and a return on equity of 29.97%. The company had revenue of $33.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that The Kroger Co. will post 3.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kroger declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, December 30th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 14th. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.53%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Kroger by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 18,571,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $750,857,000 after acquiring an additional 840,200 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in Kroger by 24.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 15,666,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $709,064,000 after acquiring an additional 3,112,175 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in Kroger by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 6,564,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,116,000 after acquiring an additional 33,929 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Kroger by 28.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,077,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,845,000 after acquiring an additional 1,357,858 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Kroger by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,812,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,998,000 after buying an additional 71,348 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Kroger from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Kroger from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on shares of Kroger from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Bank of America raised shares of Kroger from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Kroger from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.39.

Kroger Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Kroger Co engages in the operation of supermarkets and multi-department stores. Its brands include Big K, Check This Out…, Heritage Farm, Simple Truth, and Simple Truth Organic. The company was founded by Barney Kroger in 1883 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Kroger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kroger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.