The Renewables Infrastructure Group (LON:TRIG) Reaches New 52-Week High at $138.00

The Renewables Infrastructure Group Limited (LON:TRIG – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 138 ($1.81) and last traded at GBX 137.18 ($1.80), with a volume of 793474 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 136 ($1.78).

The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 131.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 130.45. The firm has a market cap of £3.11 billion and a PE ratio of 13.60.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.69 ($0.02) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. The Renewables Infrastructure Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.68%.

The Renewables Infrastructure Group Limited specializes in infrastructure investments. The fund typically invests in operational assets which generate electricity from renewable sources, with a particular focus on onshore wind farms and solar photovoltaic parks. It seeks to invest in United Kingdom and Northern European countries including France, Ireland, Germany and Scandinavia.

