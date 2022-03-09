The Toronto-Dominion Bank Expected to Post FY2022 Earnings of $5.94 Per Share (NYSE:TD)

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating) (TSE:TD) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial decreased their FY2022 EPS estimates for Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, March 6th. National Bank Financial analyst G. Dechaine now anticipates that the bank will earn $5.94 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $6.38. National Bank Financial currently has a “Sector Perform” rating on the stock.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating) (TSE:TD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The bank reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $11.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.28 billion. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 16.30% and a net margin of 30.57%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.42 earnings per share.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on TD. raised their target price on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$96.50 to C$102.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Veritas Investment Research cut Toronto-Dominion Bank to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$91.00 to C$104.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$94.00 to C$105.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.32.

Shares of TD stock opened at $74.69 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $135.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.97. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a one year low of $62.81 and a one year high of $86.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $80.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be paid a $0.702 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. This is a positive change from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $2.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.76%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.34%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank in the third quarter worth about $26,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 830.0% in the fourth quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 372 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the period. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its position in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 390.6% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 471 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.46% of the company’s stock.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank engages in providing financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The Canadian Retail segment offers various financial products and services, as well as telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services.

