The Weir Group PLC (LON:WEIR) Announces Dividend of GBX 12.30

The Weir Group PLC (LON:WEIR – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Monday, March 7th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 21st will be given a dividend of GBX 12.30 ($0.16) per share on Monday, June 6th. This represents a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st. This is a positive change from The Weir Group’s previous dividend of $11.50. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

LON WEIR opened at GBX 1,633.78 ($21.41) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of £4.24 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -326.33. The Weir Group has a twelve month low of GBX 1,381 ($18.09) and a twelve month high of GBX 2,015.49 ($26.41). The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,698.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1,704.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.90.

WEIR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 2,470 ($32.36) price target on shares of The Weir Group in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of The Weir Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of The Weir Group from GBX 2,160 ($28.30) to GBX 2,030 ($26.60) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on shares of The Weir Group from GBX 2,060 ($26.99) to GBX 2,240 ($29.35) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 1,980 ($25.94) price target on shares of The Weir Group in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 1,986.25 ($26.03).

The Weir Group PLC produces and sells highly engineered original equipment. It operates in two segments, Minerals and ESCO. The Minerals segment offers slurry handling equipment and associated aftermarket support services for abrasive high-wear applications used in the mining and oil sands markets. The ESCO segment provides ground engaging tools for surface mining and infrastructure.

