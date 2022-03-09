The Westaim Co. (OTCMKTS:WEDXF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

The Westaim Co. (OTCMKTS:WEDXF – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,800 shares, a drop of 19.5% from the January 31st total of 24,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 18,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

WEDXF stock opened at $1.71 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $243.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.21 and a beta of 0.63. Westaim has a 52-week low of $1.70 and a 52-week high of $2.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63.

Get Westaim alerts:

About Westaim (Get Rating)

The Westaim Corp. engages in the provision of long-term capital to businesses operating primarily within the global financial services industry. The firm invests, directly and indirectly, through acquisitions, joint ventures, and other arrangements. Its investments include Skyward Specialty and Arena.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Westaim Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westaim and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.