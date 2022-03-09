The Westaim Co. (OTCMKTS:WEDXF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

The Westaim Co. (OTCMKTS:WEDXF – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,800 shares, a drop of 19.5% from the January 31st total of 24,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 18,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.
WEDXF stock opened at $1.71 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $243.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.21 and a beta of 0.63. Westaim has a 52-week low of $1.70 and a 52-week high of $2.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63.
About Westaim
