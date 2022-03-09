The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) Shares Purchased by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) by 14.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,774 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,762 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $570,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in WMB. Cooke & Bieler LP bought a new stake in Williams Companies during the third quarter valued at $97,830,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Williams Companies by 32.6% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 14,311,885 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $371,249,000 after acquiring an additional 3,515,615 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Williams Companies by 18.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,236,538 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $298,331,000 after acquiring an additional 1,710,983 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Williams Companies by 10.9% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 15,064,224 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $390,767,000 after acquiring an additional 1,477,599 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Williams Companies by 17.0% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,076,130 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $235,473,000 after acquiring an additional 1,319,710 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.55% of the company’s stock.

In other Williams Companies news, SVP Walter J. Bennett sold 24,219 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.70, for a total transaction of $719,304.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Alan S. Armstrong sold 156,523 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.18, for a total value of $4,723,864.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 275,755 shares of company stock worth $8,483,584. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WMB opened at $32.86 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $29.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.82. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.59 and a 52 week high of $34.39. The company has a market capitalization of $39.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.50, a P/E/G ratio of 7.07 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The pipeline company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.08. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 14.27%. The company had revenue of $3.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This is an increase from Williams Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 132.26%.

Several research firms have recently commented on WMB. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $27.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.79.

The Williams Cos., Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company, which explores, produces, transports, sells and processes natural gas and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Transmission and Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, and West. The Transmission and Gulf of Mexico segment consists of interstate natural gas pipelines, the Transco and Northwest Pipelines, as well as natural gas gathering and processing and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

