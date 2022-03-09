The York Water Company (NASDAQ:YORW) Short Interest Up 32.7% in February

The York Water Company (NASDAQ:YORW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 181,200 shares, an increase of 32.7% from the January 31st total of 136,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 27,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.5 days. Approximately 1.4% of the company’s shares are short sold.
Shares of NASDAQ:YORW opened at $46.19 on Wednesday. York Water has a 1 year low of $42.10 and a 1 year high of $53.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.07. The company has a market cap of $605.32 million, a P/E ratio of 36.37 and a beta of 0.40.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a $0.1949 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. York Water’s payout ratio is currently 61.42%.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered York Water from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 13th.
About York Water
The York Water Co engages in impounding, purifying, and distribution of drinking water. It owns and operates wastewater collection systems and wastewater treatment systems. The company was founded on February 23, 1816 and is headquartered in York, PA.
