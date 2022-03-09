The York Water Company (NASDAQ:YORW) Short Interest Up 32.7% in February

The York Water Company (NASDAQ:YORW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 181,200 shares, an increase of 32.7% from the January 31st total of 136,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 27,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.5 days. Approximately 1.4% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ:YORW opened at $46.19 on Wednesday. York Water has a 1 year low of $42.10 and a 1 year high of $53.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.07. The company has a market cap of $605.32 million, a P/E ratio of 36.37 and a beta of 0.40.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a $0.1949 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. York Water’s payout ratio is currently 61.42%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in YORW. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of York Water in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of York Water by 665.0% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,530 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,330 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of York Water by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC now owns 2,574 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of York Water by 191.1% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,935 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 2,583 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of York Water by 106.3% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,560 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 1,834 shares in the last quarter. 40.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered York Water from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 13th.

The York Water Co engages in impounding, purifying, and distribution of drinking water. It owns and operates wastewater collection systems and wastewater treatment systems. The company was founded on February 23, 1816 and is headquartered in York, PA.

