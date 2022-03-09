TheStreet Upgrades CTS (NYSE:CTS) to “B-“

CTS (NYSE:CTS – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. dropped their price target on shares of CTS from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 12th. StockNews.com downgraded CTS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Sidoti upgraded CTS from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded CTS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CTS presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.75.

CTS stock opened at $34.33 on Monday. CTS has a 52-week low of $28.72 and a 52-week high of $39.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.61 and a beta of 0.73. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 2.10.

CTS (NYSE:CTS – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The electronics maker reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.02. CTS had a negative net margin of 8.16% and a positive return on equity of 13.80%. The firm had revenue of $132.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.08 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that CTS will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in CTS during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in shares of CTS in the fourth quarter valued at $55,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of CTS by 1,132.3% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,440 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 2,242 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CTS by 28.3% in the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,745 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 605 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of CTS by 9.9% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,145 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.03% of the company’s stock.

CTS Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of sensors, connectivity components, and actuators. Its products include controls, pedals, piezo sensing products, sensors, switches, transducers, electromagnetic and radio frequency interference filters, capacitors, frequency control, resistors, piezo microactuators, and rotary microactuators.

