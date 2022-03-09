Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI) Position Lessened by Balyasny Asset Management LLC

Balyasny Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI – Get Rating) (TSE:TRI) by 40.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,294 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,224 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Thomson Reuters were worth $364,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Thomson Reuters by 1.6% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 244,144 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,972,000 after buying an additional 3,922 shares in the last quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new stake in Thomson Reuters during the 3rd quarter worth $49,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters by 24.6% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 658 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in shares of Thomson Reuters in the 3rd quarter valued at $216,000. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Thomson Reuters in the 3rd quarter worth $370,000. Institutional investors own 21.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TRI stock opened at $102.43 on Wednesday. Thomson Reuters Co. has a one year low of $86.16 and a one year high of $123.60. The company’s 50-day moving average is $106.66 and its 200 day moving average is $113.73. The company has a market capitalization of $49.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI – Get Rating ) (TSE:TRI) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. Thomson Reuters had a return on equity of 6.57% and a net margin of 89.62%. Thomson Reuters’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Thomson Reuters Co. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.445 per share. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. This is a positive change from Thomson Reuters’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 23rd. Thomson Reuters’s payout ratio is presently 15.57%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Thomson Reuters from $110.00 to $108.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Thomson Reuters from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $124.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Thomson Reuters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Thomson Reuters from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised shares of Thomson Reuters from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Thomson Reuters presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $129.30.

Thomson Reuters Corp. engages in the provision of news and information for professional markets. It operates through the following segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax and Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment provides research and workflow products to law firms and government.

