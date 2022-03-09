ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. ThredUp had a negative net margin of 28.00% and a negative return on equity of 52.77%. The company had revenue of $72.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.80 million. The firm’s revenue was up 67.8% compared to the same quarter last year. ThredUp updated its Q1 2022 guidance to EPS and its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ TDUP opened at $7.49 on Wednesday. ThredUp has a 1 year low of $5.75 and a 1 year high of $31.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.45. The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TDUP. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in ThredUp during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in ThredUp by 928.9% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 5,369 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in ThredUp during the third quarter worth approximately $1,185,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in ThredUp by 33.8% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 15,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 3,904 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in ThredUp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $257,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TDUP. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ThredUp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of ThredUp from $35.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of ThredUp from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of ThredUp in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of ThredUp from $34.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, ThredUp presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.08.

ThredUp Inc operates online resale platforms that allows consumers to buy and sell secondhand women's and kids' apparel, shoes, and accessories. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Oakland, California.

