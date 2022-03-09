ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. ThredUp had a negative net margin of 28.00% and a negative return on equity of 52.77%. The company had revenue of $72.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.80 million. The firm’s revenue was up 67.8% compared to the same quarter last year. ThredUp updated its Q1 2022 guidance to EPS and its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.
Shares of NASDAQ TDUP opened at $7.49 on Wednesday. ThredUp has a 1 year low of $5.75 and a 1 year high of $31.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.45. The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TDUP. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in ThredUp during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in ThredUp by 928.9% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 5,369 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in ThredUp during the third quarter worth approximately $1,185,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in ThredUp by 33.8% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 15,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 3,904 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in ThredUp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $257,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.54% of the company’s stock.
ThredUp Company Profile (Get Rating)
ThredUp Inc operates online resale platforms that allows consumers to buy and sell secondhand women's and kids' apparel, shoes, and accessories. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Oakland, California.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on ThredUp (TDUP)
- 3 Attractive Stocks with P/E Ratios Under 10
- The 3 Best Biotech Stocks to Buy in March
- Got Stagflation Worries? 3 Stocks to Help You Get Around It
- Time to Take Some Twitter Stock
- The Bottom Is In For Desktop Metal
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for ThredUp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ThredUp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.