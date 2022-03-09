ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP) Price Target Cut to $19.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Piper Sandler from $34.00 to $19.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

TDUP has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of ThredUp from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of ThredUp from $32.00 to $18.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of ThredUp in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of ThredUp from $30.00 to $20.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of ThredUp from $35.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, ThredUp presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $21.08.

Get ThredUp alerts:

Shares of TDUP opened at $7.49 on Tuesday. ThredUp has a 12-month low of $5.75 and a 12-month high of $31.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a current ratio of 3.29.

ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $72.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.80 million. ThredUp had a negative net margin of 28.00% and a negative return on equity of 52.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 67.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that ThredUp will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TDUP. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of ThredUp during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in ThredUp in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,971,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in ThredUp by 90.6% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 26,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $772,000 after purchasing an additional 12,619 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in ThredUp in the second quarter valued at approximately $853,000. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new position in ThredUp in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,338,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.54% of the company’s stock.

About ThredUp (Get Rating)

ThredUp Inc operates online resale platforms that allows consumers to buy and sell secondhand women's and kids' apparel, shoes, and accessories. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Oakland, California.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for ThredUp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ThredUp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.