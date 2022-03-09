Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Acquires 133 Shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOG)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOG – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,916 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $1,165,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IVOG. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 62.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 60,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,911,000 after acquiring an additional 23,246 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,868,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,757,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 57.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 40,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,055,000 after acquiring an additional 14,593 shares during the period. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,408,000.

IVOG stock opened at $179.36 on Wednesday. Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $176.00 and a fifty-two week high of $219.31. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $193.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $201.84.

