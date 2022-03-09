Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Decreases Position in Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans cut its stake in shares of Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,002 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 88 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Alamo Group were worth $1,117,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Alamo Group by 8.1% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,777 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alamo Group by 2.7% in the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,570 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alamo Group by 11.1% in the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 2,879 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alamo Group by 267.7% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,144 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $439,000 after buying an additional 2,289 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of Alamo Group by 99,233.3% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,980 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $455,000 after buying an additional 2,977 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.28% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ALG. StockNews.com downgraded Alamo Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Alamo Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th.

Shares of NYSE:ALG opened at $143.45 on Wednesday. Alamo Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $131.35 and a 52-week high of $165.98. The company has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of 21.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $144.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 3.18.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 18th were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 14th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. This is a boost from Alamo Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Alamo Group’s dividend payout ratio is 10.67%.

Alamo Group, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of agricultural equipment and infrastructure maintenance equipment for governmental and industrial use. Its products include tractor-mounted mowing and other vegetation maintenance equipment, street sweepers, excavators, vacuum trucks, snow removal equipment, zero turn radius mowers, agricultural implements, and related aftermarket parts.

