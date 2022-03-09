Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Increases Stock Holdings in The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ:JYNT)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ:JYNT – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,620 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 830 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Joint were worth $1,139,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in JYNT. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Joint during the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Joint by 84.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 430,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,166,000 after buying an additional 196,735 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Joint by 1.7% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 33,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,848,000 after buying an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Joint during the second quarter valued at approximately $352,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in shares of Joint during the second quarter valued at approximately $963,000. 86.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

JYNT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Joint from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Lake Street Capital dropped their price target on Joint from $150.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on Joint from $117.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. StockNews.com lowered Joint from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price target on Joint from $128.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Joint currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.33.

Shares of JYNT opened at $33.05 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $476.35 million, a PE ratio of 68.86 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $51.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.97. The Joint Corp. has a 1 year low of $31.69 and a 1 year high of $111.06.

Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.07). Joint had a net margin of 8.82% and a return on equity of 26.30%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Joint Corp. will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

The Joint Corp. engages in the development, ownership, operation, support, and management of chiropractic clinics. It operates through two segments: Corporate Clinics and Franchise Operations. The Corporate Clinics segment consists of the operating activities of the company-owned or managed clinics. The Franchise Operations segment includes the operating activities of the franchise business unit.

