Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Purchases 1,160 Shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 29,555 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,160 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $1,088,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KHC. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Kraft Heinz by 22.8% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 654,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,358,000 after purchasing an additional 121,281 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 12.7% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 124,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,067,000 after acquiring an additional 13,962 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz during the second quarter worth about $1,134,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz during the second quarter worth about $980,000. Finally, National Pension Service raised its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 1.6% during the second quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,041,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,454,000 after acquiring an additional 16,358 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:KHC opened at $38.66 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $47.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.15, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 12-month low of $32.78 and a 12-month high of $44.95. The business’s 50 day moving average is $37.09 and its 200 day moving average is $36.43.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $6.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.63 billion. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 7.21% and a net margin of 3.89%. Kraft Heinz’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.14%. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is currently 195.12%.

KHC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kraft Heinz from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Guggenheim cut Kraft Heinz from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, TheStreet cut Kraft Heinz from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.00.

The Kraft Heinz Co engages in the manufacture and market of food and beverage products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada and International. Its brands include Oscar Meyer, Velveeta, Smart Ones, Caprisun, Kool-Aid, Golden circle and Honig. The company was founded on July 2, 2015, and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

