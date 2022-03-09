Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Sells 1,168 Shares of Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans reduced its stake in Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 104,365 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 1,168 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Capitol Federal Financial were worth $1,199,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CFFN. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Capitol Federal Financial by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 15,303,834 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $175,841,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300,794 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Capitol Federal Financial in the 2nd quarter worth $2,487,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Capitol Federal Financial in the 3rd quarter worth $1,868,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,770,495 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $173,996,000 after buying an additional 146,510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,201,595 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $13,806,000 after buying an additional 87,555 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.71% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Michel Philipp Cole acquired 3,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.96 per share, for a total transaction of $36,990.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders have purchased a total of 5,045 shares of company stock valued at $55,243 in the last quarter. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on CFFN shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Capitol Federal Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Capitol Federal Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st.

CFFN stock opened at $10.84 on Wednesday. Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.55 and a 12 month high of $14.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.50. The stock has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 0.33.

Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.03. Capitol Federal Financial had a net margin of 28.24% and a return on equity of 6.38%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. will post 0.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Investors of record on Friday, February 4th were paid a dividend of $0.085 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. Capitol Federal Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.62%.

