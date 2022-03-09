Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Sells 135,164 Shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans reduced its position in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB – Get Rating) by 77.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 39,550 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 135,164 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Berkshire Hills Bancorp were worth $1,067,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BHLB. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 100.5% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,568 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Berkshire Hills Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Berkshire Hills Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in Berkshire Hills Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in Berkshire Hills Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Institutional investors own 78.17% of the company’s stock.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp stock opened at $29.24 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.08 and a beta of 1.06. Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.00 and a 52-week high of $31.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $30.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The savings and loans company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42. The firm had revenue of $90.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.00 million. Berkshire Hills Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.13% and a net margin of 25.12%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 9th. Berkshire Hills Bancorp’s payout ratio is 19.83%.

In other news, Director Jeffrey W. Kip bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $29.25 per share, with a total value of $292,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Nitin J. Mhatre bought 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $29.48 per share, for a total transaction of $79,596.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Berkshire Hills Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.60.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Berkshire Bank and Berkshire Insurance Group, Inc The firm offers deposit, lending, insurance, and wealth management products to retail and commercial customers in its market areas. It aims to expand and deepen market share and wallet share through organic growth and acquisition strategies.

