Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Sells 18,286 Shares of Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans decreased its position in shares of Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX – Get Rating) by 54.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 15,446 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 18,286 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Southwest Gas were worth $1,033,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SWX. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Southwest Gas by 814.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 775,564 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $51,870,000 after acquiring an additional 690,726 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Southwest Gas by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,904,664 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $127,384,000 after purchasing an additional 322,581 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Southwest Gas by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,458,125 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $96,513,000 after purchasing an additional 168,850 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Southwest Gas by 38.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 492,936 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,627,000 after purchasing an additional 135,930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Southwest Gas by 23.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 701,820 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,937,000 after purchasing an additional 131,095 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on SWX shares. StockNews.com cut Southwest Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. TheStreet cut Southwest Gas from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Southwest Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Southwest Gas currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.00.

NYSE:SWX opened at $72.40 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.57. Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.54 and a twelve month high of $76.27. The stock has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a PE ratio of 21.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.05. Southwest Gas had a return on equity of 8.48% and a net margin of 5.46%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.82 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. This is a boost from Southwest Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Southwest Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.59%.

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc engages in the energy business. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Operations and Utility Infrastructure Services. The Natural Gas Operations segment focuses in purchasing, distribution, and transportation of natural gas in Arizona, California, and Nevada.

