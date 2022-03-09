Thryv (THRY) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Thryv (NASDAQ:THRY – Get Rating) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, March 10th. Analysts expect Thryv to post earnings of ($0.37) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of Thryv stock opened at $27.40 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $930.67 million, a PE ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $32.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.81. Thryv has a 52-week low of $18.47 and a 52-week high of $42.99.

Several brokerages have issued reports on THRY. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Thryv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Thryv from $50.00 to $42.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Thryv currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.09.

In other news, Director Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 16,724 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.49, for a total value of $509,914.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 702,833 shares of company stock worth $22,461,724. 59.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Thryv by 33.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in Thryv in the 4th quarter worth approximately $108,000. American International Group Inc. raised its position in Thryv by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 4,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Thryv during the 4th quarter valued at $145,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of Thryv in the 4th quarter valued at $285,000. 88.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Thryv Company Profile

Thryv Holdings, Inc provides digital marketing solutions and cloud-based tools to the small-to-medium sized businesses (SMBs) in the United States. The company operates through three segments: SaaS (Software as a Service), Marketing Services, and Thryv International. The SaaS segment provides Thryv, an SMB end-to-end customer experience platform, which is integrated with Google; and ThryvPay, a payment solution that allows users to get paid through credit card and ACH.

