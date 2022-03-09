thyssenkrupp (FRA:TKA) PT Set at €16.25 by Jefferies Financial Group

thyssenkrupp (FRA:TKA – Get Rating) has been assigned a €16.25 ($17.66) price target by equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research note issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 101.21% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays set a €10.00 ($10.87) price target on shares of thyssenkrupp in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Baader Bank set a €16.00 ($17.39) price objective on shares of thyssenkrupp in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €18.00 ($19.57) price objective on shares of thyssenkrupp in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group set a €17.70 ($19.24) price objective on shares of thyssenkrupp in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €11.00 ($11.96) price objective on shares of thyssenkrupp in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, thyssenkrupp has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €13.99 ($15.21).

Get thyssenkrupp alerts:

Shares of thyssenkrupp stock opened at €8.08 ($8.78) on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of €9.35 and a 200-day moving average of €9.26. thyssenkrupp has a 1-year low of €20.70 ($22.50) and a 1-year high of €27.01 ($29.36).

thyssenkrupp AG operates in the areas of automotive technology, industrial components, plant technology, marine systems, steel, and materials services in Germany, the United States, China, and internationally. The company's Automotive Technology segment develops and manufactures components and systems and automated production systems for the automotive industry.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for thyssenkrupp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for thyssenkrupp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.