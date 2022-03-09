Tidewater (NYSE:TDW) Shares Up 8.7%

Tidewater Inc. (NYSE:TDW – Get Rating) shot up 8.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $17.95 and last traded at $17.94. 2,789 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 312,353 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.50.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.71. The firm has a market cap of $752.93 million, a P/E ratio of -6.18 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Tidewater by 138.3% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,662 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 2,706 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in Tidewater by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,686 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 1,320 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tidewater during the 2nd quarter valued at about $139,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tidewater in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $188,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tidewater in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $192,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.27% of the company’s stock.

Tidewater, Inc engages in the provision of offshore marine support and transportation services to the offshore energy industry. It includes the towing of, and anchor handling for, mobile offshore drilling units, transporting supplies and personnel necessary to sustain drilling, work over and production activities, offshore construction and seismic and subsea support, and a variety of specialized services such as pipe and cable laying.

