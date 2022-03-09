Tilly’s, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS) Shares Sold by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC cut its stake in shares of Tilly’s, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS – Get Rating) by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 41,869 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 9,177 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Tilly’s were worth $587,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TLYS. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Tilly’s by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 377,208 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,027,000 after purchasing an additional 8,108 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Tilly’s by 165.0% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 243,916 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,898,000 after purchasing an additional 151,879 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Tilly’s by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 380,924 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,468,000 after purchasing an additional 27,879 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Tilly’s by 1,768.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 48,699 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $779,000 after acquiring an additional 46,093 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Tilly’s by 24.8% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 518,309 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $8,282,000 after acquiring an additional 103,066 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Tilly's alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TLYS. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Tilly’s in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. B. Riley lowered their price target on Tilly’s from $25.00 to $21.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tilly’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Tilly’s presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.25.

Shares of TLYS opened at $11.82 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $366.02 million, a P/E ratio of 6.00 and a beta of 2.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.49. Tilly’s, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.53 and a 12 month high of $17.80.

Tilly’s Profile (Get Rating)

Tilly’s, Inc engages in the retail of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories. Its stores are located in retail centers, including malls, lifestyle centers, power centers, community centers, outlet centers, and street-front locations. The company was founded by Hezy Shaked and Tilly Levine in 1982 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TLYS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tilly’s, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Tilly's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tilly's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.