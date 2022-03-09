Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY) Shares Acquired by Polianta Ltd

Polianta Ltd grew its holdings in Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 115,700 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,500 shares during the quarter. Polianta Ltd’s holdings in Tilray were worth $813,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TLRY. Traynor Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Tilray by 33.0% during the third quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 6,050 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Tilray by 13.0% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 27,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 3,120 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tilray by 802.1% in the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 3,008 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Tilray by 20.5% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 16,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 2,795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Tilray by 230.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,720,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,112,000 after buying an additional 1,200,779 shares in the last quarter. 12.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Alliance Global Partners decreased their price objective on Tilray from $12.00 to $7.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Tilray from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Tilray from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, March 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price objective on Tilray from $11.80 to $7.40 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised Tilray from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tilray presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.12.

Shares of NASDAQ:TLRY traded up $0.14 on Wednesday, reaching $5.44. 697,125 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,415,719. Tilray Inc has a fifty-two week low of $5.00 and a fifty-two week high of $31.34. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.33 and its 200-day moving average is $9.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a PE ratio of -2.87 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.51.

Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 10th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.12. Tilray had a negative return on equity of 2.57% and a negative net margin of 66.64%. The company had revenue of $155.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $171.57 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Tilray Inc will post -0.23 EPS for the current year.

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

