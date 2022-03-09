Timbercreek Financial (TSE:TF) Shares Cross Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $9.61

Timbercreek Financial Corp. (TSE:TF – Get Rating) shares passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$9.61 and traded as low as C$9.31. Timbercreek Financial shares last traded at C$9.36, with a volume of 112,598 shares changing hands.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. TD Securities set a C$9.50 price objective on Timbercreek Financial and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. set a C$10.25 price target on Timbercreek Financial and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Fundamental Research reduced their price objective on Timbercreek Financial from C$10.51 to C$10.40 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Timbercreek Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$10.03.

The company has a market cap of C$769.58 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$9.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$9.62. The company has a current ratio of 35.23, a quick ratio of 35.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 150.76.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.058 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.44%. This is an increase from Timbercreek Financial’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. Timbercreek Financial’s payout ratio is 135.83%.

Timbercreek Financial Company Profile

Timbercreek Financial Corp., a mortgage investment company, provides shorter-duration structured financing solutions to commercial real estate investors in Canada. It focuses on lending against income-producing commercial real estate properties, such as multi-residential, office, and retail buildings located in urban markets.

