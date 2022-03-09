Toromont Industries Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TMTNF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Toromont Industries Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TMTNF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 82,000 shares, a growth of 33.1% from the January 31st total of 61,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 82.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS TMTNF opened at $87.17 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $86.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.21. Toromont Industries has a 1-year low of $70.58 and a 1-year high of $91.40.

Get Toromont Industries alerts:

TMTNF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Toromont Industries from C$120.00 to C$122.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Toromont Industries from C$120.00 to C$125.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Toromont Industries from C$123.00 to C$126.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Toromont Industries from C$124.00 to C$126.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Maxim Group upped their price target on shares of Toromont Industries from C$125.00 to C$126.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.25.

Toromont Industries Ltd. engages in the distribution of construction equipment, power systems, and refrigeration systems. It operates through the Equipment Group and CIMCO segments. The Equipment Group segment comprises of Toromont CAT, Battlefield, Sitech, and AgWest. The CIMCO segment relates in the design, engineering, fabrication, installation, and after-sale support of refrigeration systems in industrial and recreational markets.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Toromont Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toromont Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.