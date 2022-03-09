TPG Financial Advisors LLC Acquires New Stake in Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR)

TPG Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 1,907 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its stake in Entergy by 102.9% in the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 280 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Entergy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Entergy by 40.8% during the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 435 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Entergy by 121.4% during the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 403 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Entergy by 24,400.0% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 490 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Paul D. Hinnenkamp sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.85, for a total value of $559,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Marcus V. Brown sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.93, for a total transaction of $503,685.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,600 shares of company stock valued at $2,907,803 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Entergy from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Vertical Research cut shares of Entergy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Entergy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $114.33.

ETR stock traded up $0.18 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $109.57. The company had a trading volume of 1,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,344,023. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $108.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $107.21. Entergy Corporation has a 12 month low of $89.06 and a 12 month high of $115.01. The stock has a market cap of $22.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.75, a PEG ratio of 17.73 and a beta of 0.62.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.06. Entergy had a net margin of 9.53% and a return on equity of 10.85%. The firm had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Entergy Corporation will post 6.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a dividend of $1.01 per share. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.92%.

Entergy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in electric power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment includes the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric power and the operations of a natural gas distribution business.

