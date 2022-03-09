TPG Financial Advisors LLC Buys 113 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

TPG Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 24.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 584 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. TPG Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $276,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eastern Bank boosted its stake in S&P Global by 0.8% in the third quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 2,908 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,236,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in S&P Global by 0.6% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 4,067 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,728,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its position in S&P Global by 18.9% in the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 151 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 0.6% during the third quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,824 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,625,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 1.9% during the third quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,375 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $584,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.90% of the company’s stock.

SPGI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on S&P Global from $470.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on S&P Global from $493.00 to $472.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $500.00 price objective on shares of S&P Global in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on S&P Global in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $485.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on S&P Global in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $480.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $481.08.

Shares of S&P Global stock traded up $6.70 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $394.83. 13,764 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,418,702. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 2.31. S&P Global Inc. has a 1 year low of $340.45 and a 1 year high of $484.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.03, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $413.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $439.04.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $3.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.02. S&P Global had a return on equity of 205.36% and a net margin of 36.46%. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.71 earnings per share. S&P Global’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 13.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be paid a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. This is an increase from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.62%.

In other news, insider Dimitra Manis sold 2,636 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $405.41, for a total value of $1,068,660.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven J. Kemps sold 3,183 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $404.04, for a total value of $1,286,059.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,410 shares of company stock worth $3,002,623 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Ratings, Market Intelligence, Platts and Indices. The Ratings segment offers credit ratings, research, and analytics to investors, issuers, and other market participants.

