TPG Financial Advisors LLC Grows Stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

TPG Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 49.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 900 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $320,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in Lockheed Martin in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 104.0% in the third quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 102 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lockheed Martin in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in Lockheed Martin in the third quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the third quarter worth about $47,000. 74.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on LMT. Susquehanna increased their target price on Lockheed Martin from $400.00 to $445.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on Lockheed Martin from $387.00 to $401.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. UBS Group increased their target price on Lockheed Martin from $410.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Lockheed Martin from $376.00 to $425.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Lockheed Martin from $400.00 to $486.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $427.09.

In other Lockheed Martin news, COO John Frank A. St sold 8,063 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.91, for a total transaction of $3,514,742.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, SVP Maryanne Lavan sold 5,832 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $426.27, for a total value of $2,486,006.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,250 shares of company stock worth $7,464,599. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:LMT traded down $2.29 on Wednesday, reaching $446.70. The company had a trading volume of 40,044 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,541,621. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52-week low of $324.23 and a 52-week high of $479.99. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $389.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $361.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.65 billion, a PE ratio of 19.73, a PEG ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $7.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.23 by $0.01. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 91.52% and a net margin of 9.42%. The business had revenue of $17.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.66 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $6.38 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $2.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $11.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.21%.

Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.

