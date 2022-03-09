TPG Financial Advisors LLC Has $410,000 Stake in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

TPG Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Rating) by 31.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,595 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 866 shares during the quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $410,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. GWM Advisors LLC raised its position in Cincinnati Financial by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 3,059 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Cincinnati Financial by 43.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 279 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its position in Cincinnati Financial by 32.9% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 396 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. raised its position in Cincinnati Financial by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,991 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in Cincinnati Financial by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 9,400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 65.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cincinnati Financial alerts:

CINF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Cincinnati Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cincinnati Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $145.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.83.

Shares of CINF stock traded up $2.53 on Wednesday, hitting $121.85. 897 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 702,683. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.55 billion, a PE ratio of 6.59 and a beta of 0.62. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a one year low of $102.18 and a one year high of $129.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $119.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $118.97.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.62. The company had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. Cincinnati Financial had a return on equity of 8.70% and a net margin of 30.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.61 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.69 per share. This is an increase from Cincinnati Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.91%.

About Cincinnati Financial (Get Rating)

Cincinnati Financial Corp. provides property casualty and life insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment includes commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, worker’s compensation, and other commercial lines insurance.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CINF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Cincinnati Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cincinnati Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.