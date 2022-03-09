TPG Financial Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

TPG Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Get Rating) (TSE:BCE) by 38.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,008 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,941 shares during the period. TPG Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in BCE were worth $365,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Chemung Canal Trust Co. increased its stake in BCE by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Co. now owns 200,450 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,431,000 after buying an additional 10,099 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in BCE by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 59,326 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,087,000 after buying an additional 3,367 shares during the period. Nexus Investment Management ULC increased its position in shares of BCE by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC now owns 100,776 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,239,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc increased its position in shares of BCE by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 24,964 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,299,000 after purchasing an additional 699 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Value Partners Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of BCE by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. now owns 143,524 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,450,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares during the last quarter. 43.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BCE stock traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $53.43. 34,732 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,388,120. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $52.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.68. The firm has a market cap of $48.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.36, a PEG ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.45. BCE Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.60 and a fifty-two week high of $56.33.

BCE (NYSE:BCE – Get Rating ) (TSE:BCE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $6.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.23 billion. BCE had a net margin of 11.83% and a return on equity of 15.68%. BCE’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. Analysts anticipate that BCE Inc. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.92 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.89%. This is a positive change from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. BCE’s payout ratio is currently 113.39%.

BCE has been the subject of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of BCE from C$69.00 to C$70.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of BCE from C$65.00 to C$66.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of BCE from C$65.00 to C$67.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a C$60.00 price target on shares of BCE in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Desjardins lifted their price target on shares of BCE from C$66.50 to C$68.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.82.

BCE, Inc is a telecommunications and media company, which engages in the provision of communication services to residential, business, and wholesale customers. It operates through the following segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment covers integrated digital wireless voice and data communications products and services to residential and business customers.

