Traders Buy High Volume of Call Options on Farmland Partners (NYSE:FPI)

Farmland Partners Inc. (NYSE:FPI – Get Rating) saw unusually large options trading on Monday. Stock investors bought 3,392 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,784% compared to the typical daily volume of 180 call options.

Shares of NYSE FPI opened at $13.32 on Wednesday. Farmland Partners has a 1 year low of $10.62 and a 1 year high of $14.85. The firm has a market cap of $437.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.50 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.92.

Farmland Partners (NYSE:FPI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.09. Farmland Partners had a return on equity of 1.94% and a net margin of 13.30%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.16 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Farmland Partners will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. Farmland Partners’s payout ratio is -83.33%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Farmland Partners in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in Farmland Partners in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Farmland Partners in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in Farmland Partners in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in Farmland Partners in the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. 47.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have commented on FPI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Farmland Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. StockNews.com upgraded Farmland Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, February 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Farmland Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.50.

Farmland Partners, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the management and acquisition of farmland and land with agricultural development potential. Its property portfolio focuses on the primary crops, such as corn, soybeans, wheat, rice and cotton and the remaining land is used to grow specialty crops, such as almond, citrus, blueberries, vegetables and edible beans.

