Traders Purchase High Volume of Call Options on Celularity (NASDAQ:CELU)

Celularity Inc (NASDAQ:CELU – Get Rating) was the target of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Investors purchased 1,734 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 502% compared to the typical volume of 288 call options.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Starr International Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Celularity during the 4th quarter worth about $44,240,000. C V Starr & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Celularity during the 4th quarter worth about $22,120,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Celularity by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 70,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 3,957 shares in the last quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp increased its position in Celularity by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp now owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Celularity during the third quarter worth approximately $361,000. 11.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Celularity in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Celularity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Celularity in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ CELU traded up $1.27 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.76. 9,961 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 184,794. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a current ratio of 3.12. Celularity has a twelve month low of $3.63 and a twelve month high of $13.40. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.31.

Celularity Company Profile

GX Acquisition Corp. entered into a definitive agreement for a business combination with Celularity Inc, which is expected to occur in the second quarter of 2021.

