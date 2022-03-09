Transcontinental (OTCMKTS:TCLAF) Price Target Cut to C$24.50

Transcontinental (OTCMKTS:TCLAF – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by equities research analysts at National Bank Financial from C$28.00 to C$24.50 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Transcontinental from C$25.00 to C$23.50 in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of TCLAF stock traded down $1.52 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.36. 3,480 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,096. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.06 and its 200 day moving average is $16.21. Transcontinental has a 1 year low of $14.27 and a 1 year high of $21.77.

Transcontinental, Inc engages in the provision of print and digital media, flexible packaging, and publishing services. It operates through the following business segments: Printing Sector, Packaging Sector, and Other. The Printing Sector generates revenues from an integrated service offering for retailers, including premedia services, flyer and in-store marketing product printing, and door-to-door distribution, as well as an array of innovative print solutions for newspapers, magazines, 4-colour books and personalized and mass marketing products.

