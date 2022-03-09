Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 62,176 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the previous session’s volume of 608,264 shares.The stock last traded at $23.91 and had previously closed at $23.61.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on TVTX shares. Barclays increased their price target on Travere Therapeutics from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. HC Wainwright started coverage on Travere Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, February 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink increased their price target on Travere Therapeutics from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Travere Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.13.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.76. The stock has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of -7.79 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 4.70, a quick ratio of 4.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.12). Travere Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 79.16% and a negative return on equity of 55.22%. The business had revenue of $57.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($2.37) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Travere Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Peter Heerma sold 1,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.40, for a total transaction of $30,825.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP William E. Rote sold 1,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.98, for a total value of $46,837.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 39,401 shares of company stock worth $1,062,302. Insiders own 4.31% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CM Management LLC grew its position in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 80,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,940,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 33.8% in the 3rd quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 758,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,404,000 after buying an additional 191,768 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 246.4% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 50,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,217,000 after buying an additional 35,705 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its position in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 81.7% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 238,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,772,000 after buying an additional 107,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Biotechnology Trust PLC grew its position in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 1,800.0% in the 3rd quarter. International Biotechnology Trust PLC now owns 380,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,215,000 after buying an additional 360,000 shares during the last quarter.

About Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX)

Travere Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the identification, development, commercialization, and distribution of therapies to people living with rare diseases. The firm’s products include Chenodal, Cholbam, and Thiola. The company was founded by Martin Shkreli on February 8, 2008 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

