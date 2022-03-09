Tri-Continental Co. (NYSE:TY) Announces $0.27 Quarterly Dividend

Tri-Continental Co. (NYSE:TY – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be given a dividend of 0.27 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 15th.
Tri-Continental has raised its dividend payment by 34.8% over the last three years.
Shares of TY stock opened at $29.50 on Wednesday. Tri-Continental has a fifty-two week low of $28.55 and a fifty-two week high of $35.91. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.35.
About Tri-Continental (Get Rating)
Tri-Continental Corp. is a diversified, closed-end management investment company, which invests primarily for the longer term. Its objective is to produce future growth of both capital and income while providing reasonable current income. The company was founded on January 14, 1929 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.
