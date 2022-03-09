Tri-Continental Co. (NYSE:TY) Announces $0.27 Quarterly Dividend

Tri-Continental Co. (NYSE:TY – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be given a dividend of 0.27 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 15th.

Tri-Continental has raised its dividend payment by 34.8% over the last three years.

Shares of TY stock opened at $29.50 on Wednesday. Tri-Continental has a fifty-two week low of $28.55 and a fifty-two week high of $35.91. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.35.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tri-Continental during the fourth quarter worth about $332,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Tri-Continental in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $235,000. First Community Trust NA acquired a new position in Tri-Continental in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Tri-Continental by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 597,309 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $19,825,000 after acquiring an additional 30,060 shares during the period. Finally, Crestwood Advisors Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tri-Continental during the 4th quarter worth approximately $525,000. 11.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tri-Continental Corp. is a diversified, closed-end management investment company, which invests primarily for the longer term. Its objective is to produce future growth of both capital and income while providing reasonable current income. The company was founded on January 14, 1929 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

