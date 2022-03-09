Triangle Securities Wealth Management Purchases 120 Shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX)

Triangle Securities Wealth Management grew its stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,504 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF were worth $475,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VOX. SouthState Corp bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 50.9% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 16.9% in the third quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 495.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 1,279 shares during the period. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF during the third quarter worth $145,000.

Shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF stock opened at $111.45 on Wednesday. Vanguard Communication Services ETF has a one year low of $110.65 and a one year high of $151.27. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $125.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $135.80.

Vanguard Telecommunication Services ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of telecommunication services stocks. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index. The MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index includes stocks of the United States companies within the telecommunication services sector.

