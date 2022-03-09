Triangle Securities Wealth Management Purchases 225 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Triangle Securities Wealth Management raised its position in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 18.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,456 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after buying an additional 225 shares during the quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management’s holdings in FedEx were worth $377,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in FedEx by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,362,916 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $298,874,000 after purchasing an additional 74,013 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in FedEx by 34.8% in the 3rd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 2,261,999 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $496,034,000 after purchasing an additional 583,900 shares in the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of FedEx by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,616 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $4,521,000 after buying an additional 1,290 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its position in FedEx by 240.5% in the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 37,096 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $8,135,000 after purchasing an additional 26,200 shares during the period. Finally, Carret Asset Management LLC raised its position in FedEx by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 28,391 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $7,343,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.76% of the company’s stock.

Get FedEx alerts:

FDX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of FedEx from $299.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of FedEx from $330.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of FedEx from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of FedEx from $283.00 to $288.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of FedEx from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $313.48.

FDX opened at $203.99 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $54.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.24, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.31. FedEx Co. has a 52 week low of $199.03 and a 52 week high of $319.90. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $240.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $242.54.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 16th. The shipping service provider reported $4.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.28 by $0.55. The company had revenue of $23.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.42 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 20.06% and a net margin of 5.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.83 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 20.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FedEx declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, December 16th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the shipping service provider to buy up to 7.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 4th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.53%.

About FedEx (Get Rating)

FedEx Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a portfolio of transportation, e-commerce, and business services. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.