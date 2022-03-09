Tritax Big Box REIT Plc (LON:BBOX) Increases Dividend to GBX 1.90 Per Share

Tritax Big Box REIT Plc (LON:BBOX – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, March 3rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.90 ($0.02) per share on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This is a positive change from Tritax Big Box REIT’s previous dividend of $1.60. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

BBOX stock opened at GBX 228.40 ($2.99) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.96. Tritax Big Box REIT has a one year low of GBX 176.30 ($2.31) and a one year high of GBX 288 ($3.77). The firm has a market capitalization of £4.27 billion and a PE ratio of 5.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 234.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 232.33.

BBOX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Tritax Big Box REIT in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a GBX 265 ($3.47) price objective for the company. Liberum Capital increased their price target on shares of Tritax Big Box REIT from GBX 265 ($3.47) to GBX 282 ($3.69) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 250 ($3.28) price target on shares of Tritax Big Box REIT in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 235 ($3.08) price target on shares of Tritax Big Box REIT in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Tritax Big Box REIT presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 246 ($3.22).

Tritax Big Box REIT plc is the only listed vehicle dedicated to investing in very large logistics warehouse assets ("Big Boxes") in the UK and is committed to delivering attractive and sustainable returns for shareholders. Investing in and actively managing existing built investments, land suitable for Big Box development and pre-let forward funded developments, the Company focuses on well-located, modern "Big Box" logistics assets, typically greater than 500,000 sq.

