Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Acquires Shares of 23,815 Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in shares of Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 23,815 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,255,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Dorman Products by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,451 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Dorman Products by 4.0% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 130,121 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $13,490,000 after buying an additional 5,044 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Dorman Products by 2.3% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 251,304 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $26,053,000 after buying an additional 5,570 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Dorman Products during the second quarter worth approximately $374,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in Dorman Products by 16.3% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 29,608 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,069,000 after buying an additional 4,150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:DORM opened at $95.76 on Wednesday. Dorman Products, Inc. has a 1 year low of $88.43 and a 1 year high of $122.96. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a PE ratio of 23.24 and a beta of 0.77.

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The auto parts company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.02). Dorman Products had a return on equity of 16.42% and a net margin of 9.78%. The company had revenue of $398.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $367.44 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 32.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Dorman Products, Inc. will post 5.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Dorman Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dorman Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Barrington Research upgraded shares of Dorman Products from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

Dorman Products, Inc engages in the supply of automotive replacement parts, fasteners, and service line products for the automotive aftermarket. Its products comprise of power-train, automotive body, chassis, and hardware. The company was founded by Steven L. Berman and Richard N. Berman in October 1978 and is headquartered in Colmar, PA.

