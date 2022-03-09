Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Boosts Stock Holdings in Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI – Get Rating) by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 27,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,005 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in Houlihan Lokey were worth $2,508,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CNA Financial Corp grew its stake in Houlihan Lokey by 0.5% during the third quarter. CNA Financial Corp now owns 20,841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,919,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 18.1% in the third quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 39.6% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 42.3% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 4.2% in the third quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. 74.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Houlihan Lokey from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $116.00 to $126.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Houlihan Lokey from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $120.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Houlihan Lokey from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Houlihan Lokey from $106.00 to $97.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Houlihan Lokey from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $127.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.20.

In other Houlihan Lokey news, Director Paul Andrew Zuber sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.40, for a total value of $206,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 26.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HLI opened at $94.87 on Wednesday. Houlihan Lokey, Inc. has a 1 year low of $64.72 and a 1 year high of $122.62. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $106.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $103.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.39 billion, a PE ratio of 13.79 and a beta of 0.67.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $2.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.69. Houlihan Lokey had a return on equity of 34.96% and a net margin of 20.52%. The business had revenue of $888.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $664.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Houlihan Lokey, Inc. will post 7.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. Houlihan Lokey’s payout ratio is 25.00%.

Houlihan Lokey, Inc engages in the provision of investment banking services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring and Financial and Valuation Advisory. The Corporate Finance segment provides general financial advisory services in addition to advice on mergers and acquisitions and capital markets offering.

