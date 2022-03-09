Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Boosts Stock Holdings in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its holdings in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) by 404.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,657 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,138 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $2,293,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Synopsys during the second quarter worth $33,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Synopsys during the third quarter worth $40,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Synopsys by 117.5% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 174 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in Synopsys during the 3rd quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Synopsys during the 3rd quarter valued at about $73,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.39% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 6,516 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total transaction of $2,280,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Trac Pham sold 34,488 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $364.22, for a total value of $12,561,219.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 317,894 shares of company stock valued at $107,586,674 in the last ninety days. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SNPS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Synopsys from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 19th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Synopsys from $330.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Synopsys from $395.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Synopsys from $350.00 to $402.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Synopsys from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $385.78.

Shares of NASDAQ:SNPS opened at $296.35 on Wednesday. Synopsys, Inc. has a 52-week low of $225.02 and a 52-week high of $377.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $315.01 and a 200 day moving average of $326.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.37 billion, a PE ratio of 51.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.17.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. Synopsys had a return on equity of 16.74% and a net margin of 20.18%. Synopsys’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Synopsys, Inc. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Synopsys announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Friday, December 10th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor company to buy up to 1.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Synopsys, Inc engages in the provision of software products and consulting services in the electronic design automation industry. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor and System Design, and Software Integrity. The Semiconductor and System Design segment includes the EDA, IP and System Integration.

