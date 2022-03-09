Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Cuts Position in Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al cut its holdings in Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Rating) by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,571 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,770 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in Lumentum were worth $2,387,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in Lumentum in the third quarter worth $33,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in Lumentum in the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Lumentum by 1,196.4% in the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 726 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in Lumentum by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 907 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Lumentum in the third quarter worth about $91,000. 89.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Lumentum alerts:

In other Lumentum news, CFO Wajid Ali sold 7,854 shares of Lumentum stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.82, for a total transaction of $791,840.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Alan S. Lowe sold 8,809 shares of Lumentum stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.80, for a total value of $887,947.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 23,976 shares of company stock valued at $2,388,956. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Lumentum stock opened at $90.59 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.54 billion, a PE ratio of 18.26 and a beta of 0.83. Lumentum Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.67 and a fifty-two week high of $108.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $99.76. The company has a current ratio of 3.87, a quick ratio of 3.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.28. The firm had revenue of $446.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $444.72 million. Lumentum had a net margin of 22.57% and a return on equity of 17.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.68 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Lumentum Holdings Inc. will post 4.48 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on LITE shares. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on shares of Lumentum from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Lumentum from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Lumentum from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com lowered Lumentum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lumentum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lumentum has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.81.

About Lumentum (Get Rating)

Lumentum Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of optical and photonic products. It operates through the Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers segments. The OpComms segment includes a range of components, modules, and subsystems to support customers including carrier networks of access (local), metro (intracity), long-haul (city-to-city and worldwide), and submarine (undersea) applications.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LITE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Lumentum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lumentum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.