Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Grows Position in KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its holdings in KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR – Get Rating) by 101.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 133,809 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 67,284 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in KAR Auction Services were worth $2,193,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in KAR Auction Services by 30.1% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,307 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 765 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in KAR Auction Services during the third quarter worth $90,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in KAR Auction Services during the third quarter worth $98,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in KAR Auction Services by 66.3% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 17,166 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 6,844 shares during the period. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its holdings in shares of KAR Auction Services by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 21,245 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 1,331 shares during the last quarter.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on KAR shares. Guggenheim raised KAR Auction Services from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on KAR Auction Services from $18.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. StockNews.com lowered shares of KAR Auction Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet raised shares of KAR Auction Services from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of KAR Auction Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.80.

Shares of KAR opened at $17.42 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.51. KAR Auction Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.76 and a 1-year high of $22.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of 96.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.30.

KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The specialty retailer reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.08. KAR Auction Services had a net margin of 2.95% and a return on equity of 8.28%. The business had revenue of $549.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $506.95 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.01) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that KAR Auction Services, Inc. will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KAR Auction Services Company Profile

KAR Auction Services, Inc engages in the provision of used car auction services and salvage auction services in North America and the United Kingdom. It operates through the following segments: ADESA Auctions and Automotive Finance Corporation (AFC). The ADESA segment provides whole car auctions and related services to the vehicle remarketing industry in North America.

