TUI (OTCMKTS:TUIFF) Shares Pass Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $3.37

Shares of TUI AG (OTCMKTS:TUIFF – Get Rating) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.37 and traded as low as $2.71. TUI shares last traded at $2.71, with a volume of 6,000 shares.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.56.

About TUI (OTCMKTS:TUIFF)

TUI AG engages in the provision of tour, hotel and resort and cruise services. It operates through the following segments: Northern Region, Central Region, Western Region, Hotels and Resorts, Cruises and Other Tourism. The Northern Region segment includes tour operators, airlines, and cruise business in the UK, Ireland and the Nordics.

