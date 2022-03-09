Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) Hits New 1-Year Low at $147.00

Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $147.00 and last traded at $148.28, with a volume of 14900 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $148.82.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on TWLO shares. Barclays raised shares of Twilio from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $375.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Twilio from $550.00 to $400.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Twilio from $510.00 to $455.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 10th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Twilio from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Macquarie boosted their target price on shares of Twilio from $281.00 to $306.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $368.56.

The company has a quick ratio of 8.43, a current ratio of 8.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market cap of $24.90 billion, a PE ratio of -25.21 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $197.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $273.70.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The technology company reported ($1.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.94) by ($0.31). Twilio had a negative return on equity of 6.13% and a negative net margin of 33.43%. The business had revenue of $842.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $768.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.80) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Twilio Inc. will post -3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CRO Marc Boroditsky sold 2,562 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.04, for a total value of $509,940.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Khozema Shipchandler sold 3,550 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.78, for a total transaction of $556,569.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 50,010 shares of company stock worth $11,984,721. Company insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of TWLO. Sands Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Twilio by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 5,451,329 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,739,247,000 after purchasing an additional 920,349 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Twilio by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 4,059,214 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,068,953,000 after purchasing an additional 810,637 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Twilio by 30.0% in the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,984,512 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $792,537,000 after purchasing an additional 689,360 shares in the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new position in Twilio in the 4th quarter valued at $2,456,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Twilio by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,434,055 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $904,324,000 after purchasing an additional 621,427 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.97% of the company’s stock.

Twilio, Inc engages in the development of communications software, cloud-based platform, and services. Its products include Twilio flex, messaging, programmable voice, programmable video, elastic SIP trunking, and IoT. The company was founded by John Wolthuis, Jeffery G. Lawson, and Evan Cooke in March 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

