Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) Shares Acquired by Exchange Traded Concepts LLC

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR – Get Rating) by 44,184.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,727 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 75,556 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Twitter were worth $3,273,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TWTR. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in shares of Twitter by 13.2% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 147,714 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $10,164,000 after buying an additional 17,207 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Twitter by 132.3% in the second quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 21,509 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,480,000 after buying an additional 12,250 shares during the last quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Twitter in the second quarter worth $307,000. Advisor Resource Council bought a new stake in shares of Twitter in the second quarter worth $918,000. Finally, Mariner LLC bought a new stake in shares of Twitter in the second quarter worth $861,000. 78.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have weighed in on TWTR. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Twitter in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Twitter from $56.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 11th. JMP Securities restated a “hold” rating on shares of Twitter in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Twitter from $80.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Twitter from $65.00 to $40.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.10.

In other news, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.04, for a total value of $220,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CAO Robert Kaiden sold 5,614 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.04, for a total value of $207,942.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 25,910 shares of company stock worth $1,029,217. Corporate insiders own 2.56% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TWTR opened at $32.68 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $36.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.03. The company has a current ratio of 5.89, a quick ratio of 5.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $26.16 billion, a PE ratio of -108.93 and a beta of 0.80. Twitter, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.30 and a 1 year high of $73.34.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The social networking company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. Twitter had a negative return on equity of 4.37% and a negative net margin of 4.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Twitter, Inc. will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Twitter declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, February 10th that allows the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the social networking company to reacquire up to 14% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Twitter, Inc is a global platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. It provides a network that connects users to people, information, ideas, opinions and news. The company’s services include live commentary, live connections and live conversations. Its application provides social networking services and micro-blogging services through mobile devices and the Internet.

