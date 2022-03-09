Two Sigma Advisers LP Acquires 75,300 Shares of FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV)

Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in shares of FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV – Get Rating) by 56.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 209,388 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 75,300 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in FinVolution Group were worth $1,181,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FINV. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in shares of FinVolution Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in FinVolution Group in the 3rd quarter worth $80,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in FinVolution Group in the 3rd quarter worth $99,000. Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. bought a new position in FinVolution Group in the 2nd quarter worth $154,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in FinVolution Group by 35.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 28,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 7,430 shares during the period. 81.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get FinVolution Group alerts:

FINV has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group downgraded shares of FinVolution Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $5.60 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, December 20th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of FinVolution Group from $6.07 to $7.27 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.65.

Shares of FINV stock opened at $3.49 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $980.81 million, a PE ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.04. FinVolution Group has a 52 week low of $3.26 and a 52 week high of $10.61. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.32.

About FinVolution Group (Get Rating)

FinVolution Group is an online consumer finance platform in China connecting underserved individual borrowers with financial institutions. The firm has developed technologies and accumulates in-depth experience in the core areas of credit risk assessment, fraud detection, big data and artificial intelligence.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FINV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for FinVolution Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FinVolution Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.