Two Sigma Advisers LP Cuts Stock Position in Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT)

Two Sigma Advisers LP lessened its holdings in shares of Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT – Get Rating) by 52.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 47,992 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 53,200 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in Liquidity Services were worth $1,037,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Liquidity Services by 24,360.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,453 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 13,398 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Liquidity Services during the 3rd quarter worth $216,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Liquidity Services by 48.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,221 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,379 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Liquidity Services during the 3rd quarter worth $303,000. Finally, AXA S.A. acquired a new stake in Liquidity Services during the 3rd quarter worth $534,000. 68.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LQDT stock opened at $17.15 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $18.37. The firm has a market cap of $608.67 million, a PE ratio of 12.08 and a beta of 1.19. Liquidity Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.64 and a twelve month high of $30.00.

Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $66.71 million for the quarter. Liquidity Services had a net margin of 18.64% and a return on equity of 25.31%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LQDT. StockNews.com cut shares of Liquidity Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Barrington Research began coverage on shares of Liquidity Services in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.50 price target on the stock.

In related news, Director George H. Ellis sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.60, for a total value of $123,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Steven Weiskircher sold 13,733 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.20, for a total transaction of $304,872.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 44,198 shares of company stock worth $939,302. 29.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Liquidity Services, Inc engages in the provision of e-commerce solutions to manage, value, and sell inventory and equipment for business and government clients. It operates through the following business segments: GovDeals, Capital Assets Group (CAG), Retail Supply Chain Group (RSCG), and Machinio. The GovDeals segment provides self-directed service solutions that enable local and state government entities including city, county, and state agencies to sell surplus and salvage assets through the firm’s GovDeals marketplace.

