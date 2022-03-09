Two Sigma Advisers LP Increases Stock Holdings in CNB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCNE)

Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in CNB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCNE – Get Rating) by 12.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 43,837 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in CNB Financial were worth $1,067,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in CNB Financial by 127.3% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,834 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in CNB Financial by 97,220.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,866 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 4,861 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in CNB Financial by 67.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,047 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 2,431 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in CNB Financial by 222.9% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,572 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 4,537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in CNB Financial in the third quarter valued at $251,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.95% of the company’s stock.

Get CNB Financial alerts:

Shares of CCNE opened at $25.87 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $26.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $437.02 million, a PE ratio of 8.19 and a beta of 0.92. CNB Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $22.08 and a 12 month high of $28.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92.

CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79. CNB Financial had a return on equity of 15.42% and a net margin of 27.09%. As a group, analysts predict that CNB Financial Co. will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. CNB Financial’s payout ratio is 22.15%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded CNB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th.

In other CNB Financial news, Director Joel E. Peterson bought 4,507 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.79 per share, with a total value of $116,235.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Michael D. Peduzzi bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $26.41 per share, for a total transaction of $66,025.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 7,500 shares of company stock worth $194,793. Corporate insiders own 3.77% of the company’s stock.

CNB Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

CNB Financial Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It offers deposit accounts, private banking, real estate, commercial, industrial, residential and consumer loans, lines of credit, credit cards, treasury services, online banking, mobile banking, merchant credit card processing, remote deposit, and accounts receivable handling.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCNE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CNB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCNE – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for CNB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.